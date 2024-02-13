The COVID-19 pandemic revealed significant gaps in the legal infrastructure for responding to health emergencies in the U.S., yet rather than fixing them, many states have adopted reforms that make them worse, according to new research by SHP’s Michelle Mello, JD, PhD.

The mortality rate in the United States was higher than those of every western European country and its neighbor to the north, Canada. The 1.16 million Americans killed by the pandemic represent 16% of global deaths in a nation with 4% of the world’s population. About 300,000 children are estimated to have lost one or both parents.

How can this be in one of the world’s most advanced nations? And what can be done to prevent so many illnesses and deaths when the next pandemic inevitably hits our shores?

These are the key questions being addressed in a series of articles by BMJ exploring topics such as how systematic racism and economic inequality contributed to COVID disparities; why mass incarceration and poor prison health were drivers of the pandemic; and how labor market inequalities contributed to the poor health outcomes in this country.

Mello, a professor of health policy and of law, is lead author of an analysis in the BMJ series that looks at the role that the legal infrastructure held in combatting the pandemic. Mello and Stanford Law School student David Jiang, along with their colleagues at the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University Beasley School of Law, examined laws passed by state legislatures addressing the scope of public health powers held by health officials and governors. They concluded that these legal reforms exacerbated rather than improved weaknesses in U.S. emergency response powers revealed by the pandemic.

“A web of federal, state, and local laws determines what officials can do to respond to emergencies,” Mello wrote. “Political forces have pushed reform efforts strongly in one direction—weakening public health legal powers—with potentially dangerous consequences for present and future health crises and preparedness.”

The study builds on previous work finding that 191 bills addressing public health authority were adopted by state legislatures from January 2021 through May 2022, all but 17 of which imposed constraints on public health authority.

The authors analyzed the content of 65 laws adopted in 24 states from January 2021 through April 2023 imposing restrictions that extend beyond the COVID-19 pandemic period. They found that many imposed important, substantive restrictions on the things officials can do to combat health emergencies. For example, 4 states adopted new prohibitions on requiring vaccines or proof of vaccination, 5 prohibited mask mandates, 7 limited officials’ ability to close businesses, and 11 restricted the ability to restrict religious gatherings.

Another group of reforms imposed procedural constraints on exercises of public health power, such as shortening the number of days a governor’s emergency declaration can be in effect without the legislature voting to confirm it.