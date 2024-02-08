Michelle Mello Testifies Before U.S. Senate on AI in Health Care

Michelle Mello, JD, PhD, testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance in a hearing focused on the promise and pitfalls of using artificial intelligence in health care, noting that while Stanford has adopted stringent review processes for using AI in patient care, the federal government should establish standards for the responsible use of AI tools to ensure that such vetting becomes widespread.

Senate Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) opened the hearing by noting that the use of AI technology was no doubt making the U.S. health care system more efficient.

“But some of these big data systems are riddled with bias that discriminate against patients based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability,” he said. “It’s painfully clear not enough is being done to protect patients from bias in AI.”

Wyden has introduced a bill, the Algorithmic Accountability Act, that would lay the groundwork to root out algorithmic bias from these systems. “As applied to health care, my bill would require health care systems to regularly assess whether the AI tools they develop or select are being used as intended and aren’t perpetuating harmful bias.”

Mello, a professor of health policy and of law, told the Senate committee that Stanford Health Care has developed a review process and that for every AI tool proposed for deployment in Stanford hospitals, data scientists evaluate the model for bias and clinical utility and that ethicists interview patients, clinical care providers, and AI tool developers to learn what matters to them and what they’re worried about.

“We find that with just a small investment of effort, we can spot potential risks, mismatched expectations, and questionable assumptions that we and the AI designers hadn’t thought about,” she said. “I have studied patient safety, health care quality regulation, and data ethics for more than two decades. I apply that expertise in our team’s evaluations of all AI tools proposed for use in Stanford Health Care facilities, which care for over 1 million patients per year, and our recommendations about whether and how they can be used safely and effectively.”

She emphasized the federal government should establish standards for the use of health care tools—yet because the field is rapidly developing, those standards must be adaptable.

“As countless historical examples of medical innovations have shown, having good intentions isn’t enough to protect against harm. The community needs guardrails and guidance,” Mello told the committee. “In light of how quickly things are moving in the field, we have to have the humility to acknowledge that we don’t know what the best standards will be two years from now. Regulation needs to be adaptable or else it will risk irrelevance—or worse, chilling innovation without producing any countervailing benefits. The wisest course now is for the federal government to foster a consensus-building process that brings experts together to create national consensus standards and processes for evaluating proposed uses of AI tools.”