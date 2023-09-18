Brazil is home to nearly 60% of the Amazon Rainforest, which harbors the world’s largest tropical biodiversity of animals, freshwater fish, birds and butterflies—as well as tens of thousands of different types of carbon-storing plants and trees.

But in the last 50 years, the Brazilian Amazon has lost about one-fifth of its forest cover due to deforestation to clear land for agriculture and livestock. This rapid land conversion not only contributes to global warming by felling trees that lock greenhouse gases in their leaves, trunks and roots—it puts more than 10,000 species of plants and animals at risk of extinction

This dramatic pace of deforestation also relies heavily on the exploitation of people in one of the most threatened ecosystems on the planet.

On any given day in Brazil, more than 1 million people are held in conditions of modern slavery. Many are housed in isolated labor camps to log and burn those rainforest trees in charcoal ovens, exposing them to smoke, high temperatures and chemicals that can lead to respiratory diseases. The remoteness of the region and the rapid pace of land conversion make it hard for Brazilian authorities to detect and keep up with the movement of these illegal camps.

But that may be changing, due in part to Brazil’s commitment to combat human trafficking and its partnership with the Stanford Human Trafficking Data Lab. Members of this multidisciplinary team are researching the harms to the hundreds of thousands of mostly men believed to be living in these camps, while building an AI database to help locate these illegal camps and lead Brazilian authorities to them faster and more effectively.

“Our group is working very hard towards the goal of detecting a large number of previously missed instances of labor trafficking so that Brazilian authorities can pursue them,” said Grant Miller, PhD, a professor of health policy and development economist whose mission is to improve the health in developing countries and who heads up the trafficking lab. “It’s also critical that our collaboration focus on better ways to support the health and welfare of survivors. We’re equally and deeply concerned about that side of anti-trafficking work as well.”