Just How Much Do Physicians Earn — and Why?

Physicians are among the highest earners in the United States, averaging $350,000 in annual earnings. And their salary figures are frequently cited as an important force driving high health-care costs.

However, new research by SHP’s Maria Polyakova and colleagues—using unique data on physician income—shows that physicians’ personal earnings account for only 8.6% of national health-care spending.

The National Bureau of Economic Research working paper uses individual tax records from 2005 through 2017 for nearly a million U.S. physicians to document how earnings vary over a physician’s life, examine major differences in earnings across specialties, regions and the type and size of health-care institutions and private practices. Physician income depends on where they go to medical school and whether they become primary care physicians or specialists like neurosurgeons. The complexity of physicians’ incomes that are usually a combination of wage and business income make it hard to get a simple take on physician income.

“This mishmash of sources makes it particularly challenging to study physician earnings,” writes Polyakova, an assistant professor of health policy and a faculty fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. Indeed, she and her coauthors find that survey reports of physicians’ incomes underestimate earnings by as much as 25%. Yet understanding the financial incentives that potential physicians face when deciding to enter the occupation is crucially important.

“This occupation merits detailed study as a large share of high earners in the United States are physicians and physicians are seen as playing a key role in driving the society’s well-being, so documenting their labor market rewards is central to understanding how society values and allocates top talent,” the researchers write.

Specialty Choice

Specialty choice is particularly important because it is sticky; once physicians decide early in their careers, they are unlikely to change specialty later on in their careers, so their initial choice has long-term ramifications.

They estimated that increasing primary care income by 5% would boost the probability of graduates from top medical schools entering primary care by nearly 5%. For existing physicians, who already chose their specialty, the researchers found that increasing Medicare reimbursement and increases in health insurance coverage in the population can slow down retirements.

Such findings are crucial as there is a severe shortage of primary care physicians in this country.